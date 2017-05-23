She found love! Rachel Lindsay is engaged to one of her suitors from The Bachelorette, but the 31-year-old lawyer hasn’t seen her fiancé since the proposal. Lindsay opened up about her relationship during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, May 22, which aired after the season 13 premiere.



When Kimmel, 49, asked when she last saw her man, Lindsay replied, “At the proposal — during that time. We had a couple of days together, and then we went our separate ways.” The newly engaged couple only finished filming about 10 days ago.

“You haven’t had a chance to reconnect and then break up and then be on the cover of Us Weekly or any of those things yet?” the host joked. Lindsay replied: “I don’t plan on a breakup."

Last week, Lindsay, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, revealed to Us Weekly during a press call that she’s engaged. “We joke and say this is a season of firsts,” Lindsay, who is the first African-American lead in the show’s history, told Kimmel. "I think they were like, ‘You’re so excited. You’re glowing. Just do it.’”

ABC

The civil defense attorney also said her law career has given her lots of practice in keeping secrets. "I feel like I’m groomed for this,” she said of staying mum on her fiance’s identity. “You know my dad is a judge, so I’m groomed for this.”

Lindsay is actually returning to work next week. "They’re so supportive,” she said of her coworkers. "Literally my boss said, ‘Go, Rachel! Go out there and find love.' But he also said, ‘You better come back.’”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

