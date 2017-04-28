Luke Pell is defending Chris Soules. The season 12 Bachelorette contestant and fan favorite tells Us Weekly that he’s only ever known Soules to be a great guy. His statement to Us comes just four days after Soules was arrested for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident after being involved in a fatal car crash.



"Foremost, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the man that was killed in this tragic accident involving Chris,” Pell tells Us. “Chris and I have become friends over the past year and I hate to see a friend going through such an unfortunate circumstance. From my time knowing Chris, he's proven to be a genuine, sincere guy that cares about people. Saddened by this whole situation, I have hope for the future that something positive will eventually come of this terrible tragedy."

Craig Sjodin/ABC (2)

Soules was arrested on Monday, April 24, after his pickup rear-ended a tractor trailer near Aurora, Iowa. Audio of his 911 call was released two days later on Wednesday.

As previously reported by Us on Friday, April 28, Soules has since been charged with a felony. The Buchanan County Sheriff told Us that the Bachelor alum, 35, is facing a class D felony with possible penalties including a jail sentence, strict probations and fines. His preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2.

On Thursday, his team of high-powered lawyers told Us in a statement that Soules didn’t flee the scene. "Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect. While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately," the statement read. "During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."

The victim, Soules’ neighbor Kenneth Mosher, was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday evening.

