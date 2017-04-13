She’s calling the breakup now. Corinne Olympios has some thoughts on her Bachelor ex Nick Viall’s relationship with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi. See what she said in the video above!

The 24-year-old business owner told SiriusXM Hits 1 on Tuesday, April 11, that she doesn’t think the couple are a good match. “I have a lot of respect for both of them, I just personally — not saying anything bad about either of them — I just personally don’t think that they’re compatible,” she said.

One of the radio hosts chimed in that he thinks Viall, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, and Grimaldi just want their 15 minutes of fame. "I think they’re both in it just for publicity and as soon as the publicity runs out, they’re going to breakup,” the host said.



The season 21 standout agreed with his comments. “I think that you’re on point. They’re so phony with each other,” she said. “It sucks, because they’re both really real people separately, but whenever they were together looking at them — like, I lived with Vanessa and dated Nick — that’s not how either one of them really are. And I’m like, ‘What are you guys doing?’”

Olympios also confirmed that she’ll be making a cameo on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. “I filmed an episode with her and I met some of the guys she’s dating. [They’re] cute, yes,” she said. “We’re off to a good start.”



The Miami resident added that Lindsay is anxious, but she’s going to charm all her men and viewers at home. "It’s only natural that she’d be nervous — I would be nervous,” she said. “She’s just so endearing and bubbly and inviting that I don’t think people will pay attention to it.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC May 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

