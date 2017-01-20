Hanging with Sasha? Barron Trump was noticeably absent from his famous father Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again! concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday, January 19. As previously reported, the President-elect, 70, kicked off his inauguration festivities with a concert including performances by Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down with his wife, Melania Trump, and kids Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany Trump by his side.

However, his youngest child, 10-year-old Barron was nowhere in sight and the internet was quick to speculate about his absence.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“OK people let's stay focused on the things that matter like where is Barron Trump? Is he OK?” one person on Twitter wrote, while another added: “Why isn't anyone addressing the elephant in the room where is #BarronTrump?”

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Although the youngster — who previously made headlines for trying to stay awake during Trump’s early morning campaign victory speech — was absent from the concert, he is indeed in Washington D.C. with the family. Barron was spotted exiting an Air Force jet at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland earlier on Thursday. Ivanka also tweeted out a photo of the future first family – including Barron – exiting the plane.

His absence comes after people speculated on Twitter about the whereabouts of Sasha Obama was during President Barack Obama’s farewell speech on January 11. The 15-year-old, whose absence went viral as people tweeted the hashtag #WhereIsSasha, skipped the big night due to an exam she had in the morning, first lady Michelle Obama later revealed.

