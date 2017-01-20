Barron Trump took on the role as doting older uncle on Friday, January 20, keeping his baby nephew, Ivanka Trump's son Theodore, occupied while dad Donald Trump signed the formal nominations for his cabinet picks after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.



As Trump’s family and cabinet picks gathered around the new commander in chief in the President’s Room at the U.S. Capitol building, 10-year-old Barron was caught on camera standing behind the president and playing peekaboo with the 9-month-old.



J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/AP Photo/Getty Images

The cute uncle moment gave viewers a glimpse of Trump’s youngest son’s personality. The 10-year-old, who was absent from Trump’s Make America Great Again concert yesterday, previously made headiness after he struggled to stay awake during Trump’s early-morning campaign victory speech this past November. The youngster also made the news after his mom, First Lady Melania Trump, threatened a lawsuit after a YouTube user suggested that Barron was autistic.

As previously reported, Melania’s lawyer Charles J. Harder told Us Weekly in a statement that the since-deleted video, which showed Barron yawning and clapping, was a form of harassment and bullying. James Hunter, the man who posted the video, later apologized and removed the clip, explaining “as someone who was diagnosed at age 5 and has gone through bullying myself … I made this because I truly believed Barron was on the spectrum, and I wanted people to stop bullying him over his 'weird' behavior.”

It’s unclear how often America will actually get to see Barron alongside his famous father. As previously reported, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron will remain living in New York City until the end of Barron’s school year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!