There he is! Barron Trump made a rare White House appearance on Friday, March 17.



The 10-year-old was photographed making his way across the lawn outside the Oval Office with his dad President Donald Trump and mom Melania Trump prior to boarding Marine One and heading to Trump’s other White House, Mar-a-Lago.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

While POTUS and Barron donned navy suit jackets, Melania turned heads in a red coat and matching red gloves.

On Friday, TMZ reported that the former model and their son will indeed move to the White House after the school year in June.

The site adds that they already have a school lined up for Barron, who is currently enrolled at a prestigious private school on the Upper West Side.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As previously reported by Us Weekly, a first family insider told Us that they would “reevaluate toward the end of the school year … if Melania and Barron will move to Washington.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"They could go either way right now,” the source added at the time. “They will ultimately do what's best for Barron."

