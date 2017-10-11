No pleading the fifth on these questions! Yolanda Hadid briefly touched on Bella Hadid's past relationship with The Weeknd during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 10.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Host Andy Cohen didn't hold back as he tried to set the record straight about a lot of rumors. "Does Bella care that The Weeknd is with Selena?" he asked.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 53, replied: "Not anymore, I think."

The Weeknd, of course, moved on with Selena Gomez after he ended his two-year relationship with Bella in November 2016. Two months later, when Gomez and The Weeknd got together, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bella was "pissed" about the situation.

"Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him," an insider told Us at the time. "He thinks she’s just jealous and isn't listening to her."

Yolanda also opened up about Drake on Tuesday night — after Cohen pointed out that there are rumors that Bella and the rapper are now an item.

"Are you kidding! What are we [doing] here?" Yolanda asked.

"He threw her a big 21st birthday party last night!" Cohen replied.

Yolanda went on to play coy. “Are they together?" Cohen persisted, to which Yolanda replied: "I mean, they're friends!"

As Us exclusively revealed, Drake did in fact throw Bella an extravagant 21st birthday party for the model in NYC on October 9. “[Drake] planned it and paid for everything," a source told Us. Attendees included Travis Scott, Scooter Braun and DJ Martin Garrix.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!