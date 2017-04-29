Bella Hadid addressed the controversy over the Fyre Festival in a message on Twitter on Saturday, April 29, after being criticized for promoting the poorly planned music event.

"Hey guys," she wrote. "I just wanted to address Fyre Festival…Even though this was not my project what so ever, nor was I informed about the production or process of the festival in any shape or form, I do know that is has always been out of great intent and they truly wanted all of us to have the time of our lives."

"I initially trusted this would be an amazing & memorable experience for all of us, which is why I agree to do one promotion not knowing about the disaster that was to come," the model continued. "I feel so sorry and badly because this is something I couldn't stand by, although of course if I would have known about the outcome, you would have all known too. I hope everyone is safe and back with their families and loved ones…xo"

As Us Weekly previously reported, Hadid and fellow models including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajowski and Hailey Baldwin promoted the music festival, that was touted as a high-end version of Coachella, and was set to take place in the Bahamas.

Festivalgoers shelled out between $5,000 and $250,000 to attend and learned upon arrival at the Exumas islands that their luxury accommodations were tents and their gourmet meals consisted of cheese, salad and bread.

Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who created the two-weekend event, pulled the plug on it after attendees shared their displeasure on social media and tried to beat a hasty retreat, only to be stranded at the small local airport for hours.

In a statement on Saturday, April 29, the pair said that they "simply weren't ready for what happened next, or how big this thing would get."

