Already over it? Bella Thorne tweeted that she's not speaking with Scott Disick, just two days after the pair were spotted kissing poolside at a villa in Cannes.

Thorne's comment was in response to a fan. "Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else," a tweeter wrote on Friday, May 26.

Legit nothing trolololo https://t.co/t9eW4B17oI — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 26, 2017

Thorne, 19, replied: "Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf—kwithit."

Backgrid

A second person asked, "@bellathorne bells, what were you doing with Scott?"She replied: "Legit nothing trolololo."

The Famous in Love actress went on to "like" a tweet about Disick, 34, that read, "@bellathorne how are you with @ScottDisick ? He looks like your father; both your brain cells combined equal the amount of kids he has."

Backgrid

Hours earlier, Thorne hinted that the pair are no longer in paradise. "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me," she tweeted.

Disick, of course, isn't the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in France. His ex Kourtney Kardashian has been canoodling with 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima. (Kendall Jenner has also been spending time with her sister.) Disick and Kardashian, 38, are parents of Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.



