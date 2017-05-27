Bella Thorne was spotted smiling in Los Angeles as she grabbed a meal with her sister Dani and a friend on Saturday, May 27, just days after she ditched Scott Disick in Cannes, France.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the 19-year-old actress made headlines earlier this month when she was first spotted with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star at Catch L.A.

The pair then sparked romance rumors when they jetted to Cannes, France, together and packed on the PDA and canoodled by a pool on Wednesday, May 24. But just one day later, the father of three, 34, was seen flirting with and kissing ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli. (Disick’s previous encounter with Bartoli in July 2015 led to his split from Kourtney Kardashian.)

Backgrid

That same day the Famous in Love actress tweeted, “Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me.”



On Friday, May 26, Thorne responded to a fan on Twitter who said they were waiting for the teen to “tweet that she’s not talking to Scott and that she’s actually with someone else.”

“Hahahah I’m not talking to scott or anyone else,” the Shake It Up! alum replied. “#dontf--kwithit.”

A second person asked what she was doing with the reality star. Her answer: “Legit nothing trolololo.”

But Thorne and Bartoli are not the only women Disick was getting affectionate with during his south of France vacation.

He celebrated his birthday on Friday by getting cozy in a pool with a bikini-clad brunette and was also seen holding hands with model Ella Ross.

“Scott’s lifestyle has become out of control,” an insider told Us Weekly this week. “His friends are all worried for him and trying to calm him down. His friends begged him not to go to Cannes.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!