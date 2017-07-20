Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are Going Strong

BACKGRID

Ben Affleck’s romance is piping hot. On July 10, the Justice League actor treated his girlfriend of three months, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, to a cheese pizza at Beach Street Cafe in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. “He was really nice,” an employee says in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting Affleck has come into the shop before. “And he tipped well!”

Credit the 37-year-old producer for his good spirits. The two-time Oscar winner, 44, has been “casually dating” Shookus since April, says an Affleck insider, “and he’s very happy with her.” (Per another source, the couple first got close about three years ago, when the dad of Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, was still married to Jennifer Garner, 45, and Shookus, mom to a young child, was wed to Late Night With Seth Meyers producer Kevin Miller. They both split later that year.)

One of the things that attracts the Live By Night actor most to Shookus, who has also produced 30 Rock and Adele Live in New York City, is their shared interests. “Lindsay is an incredibly intelligent woman,” says another Affleck pal. “They have really good conversations and just like hanging out with other.”

A few months in, they’re already taken their romance global, exploring London, where he was filming Justice League, in late June before enjoying July date nights in L.A. And a source says Affleck plans to visit Shookus in New York City soon. The actor is grateful for another shot at love, adds the Affleck insider: “Ben’s really enjoying Lindsay’s company.”

