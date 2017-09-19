A helping hand. Beth Stern poked fun at her husband, Howard Stern, in the cutest way — revealing that she had to teach the 63-year-old shock jock how to make coffee. The 45-year-old animal rights activist shared a text conversation she had with the the SiriusXM personality to Instagram on Tuesday, September 19, which detailed the blonde beauty’s explicit instructions on how to brew a pot of the morning goodness.

“If you are listening to my husband on @siriusxm (this is the text exchange between us when he didn't know how to make coffee.)💔 #smile #heartbreaking” she captioned the screenshot of the twosome’s adorable conversation.

James Devaney/GC Images

When the model is not spending time with her husband of a decade, she's rocking the latest fashions. Known for her bright and cheerful sense of style, the star was among Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers 2017 honorees, and attended the September 12 party at the Jane Hotel -- hosted by Zayn Malik -- in a stunning red dress and kitten-themed purse.



Meanwhile, the America’s Got Talent alum, who is best known for his in-depth interviews with celebrities on The Howard Stern Show, made headlines in May when he took his first day off from the talker since its inception in 1985.

"There was a lot of speculation, 'Where was I on Wednesday?'"Many people pointed out that me taking what they call a 'personal day,' by the way, I never said 'personal day.' I didn't take a personal day, I took a sick day and I'm still sick, you can still hear it in my voice," Stern explained to his listeners on May 15.

He continued: “Why was it such a big deal that I took a f--king day off? I wanted to take off today because my voice is still shot, but I was afraid to. I felt so f--king guilty. I missed a day of work and all of a sudden it's bigger news than James Comey."

Beth and Howard married in October 2008. Howard was previously married to Alison Berns from 1978-2001.

