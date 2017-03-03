Back in the day! Bethenny Frankel posted a throwback photo with non other than Kim Kardashian on Thursday, March 2.

The Real Housewives of New York City star dug up the old snap to share with her 1.2 million followers and simply captioned it: “Guess who @kimkardsahian #tbt.”

Both women are sporting black cocktail dresses and jet black hair dos, and although they are clearly recognizable, they’ve vastly changed their looks since the photo was taken.

Guess who @kimkardashian #tbt A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

Frankel didn’t divulge the date of the pic, but one follower commented: “I’m guessing 5-8 years ago?”

Kardashian, 36, has altered her appearance with the help of hair, makeup and some slight more permanent changes in recent years too.

She’s admitted to Botox injections and having her wispy “baby hairs” removed around her hairline.

Getty Images

Frankel, 46, who is sporting a shorter hair do nowadays, has admitted her face “completely changed” due to Botox in her jaw.

She puts her significantly smaller jawline down to the jabs that she had to stop her grinding her teeth.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

“I had my jaw injected with Botox because I have TMJ,” she said when asked if she had gone under the knife during an appearance on Watch What Happens Lives in September 2016. “If you look at pictures of me probably like, seven years ago it’s gradually gotten smaller to the point where I had to stop and now it actually hurts again.”



Check out the video above to see how Kardashian’s face has changed.

