Special guest! Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at a showing of Dear Evan Hansen in NYC on Thursday, September 14, and, naturally, the cast freaked out.

Lead Ben Platt shared a sweet moment between himself and Queen Bey, 36, backstage. "It happened," the 23-year-old wrote. "The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living."

👸🏾🐝👕🙋🏾Hi I met Her. K bye 👋🏾#Beyonce #DearEvanHansen #QueenB A post shared by K R I S T O L Y N L L O Y D (@kristolynlloyd) on Sep 14, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

Cast member Kristolyn Lloyd also shared a pic of the "Hold Up" singer posing in a group shot. "Hi I met Her. K bye #Beyonce #DearEvanHansen#QueenB," she wrote. She went on to post a video of the cast overwhelmed after Bey made her exit.

Beyoncé, who welcomed twins with Jay Z in June, wore an off-the-shoulder top and skirt for the outing and rocked minimal makeup.

As previously reported, Platt is leaving the production on November 19, 2017. "2 readings, 2 workshops, 3 productions and almost 4 years. Hard to fathom that's it's nearly time to say goodbye to Evan and my DEH family," he tweeted at the time. The role landed the Pitch Perfect actor a Tony for Best Lead Actor in a Musical. Noah Galvin will temporarily take over the role through January 2018 until Taylor Trensch steps in.



