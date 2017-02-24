Forget Coachella, Beyoncé’s fans are freaking out over her secret Snapchat account. The “Formation” singer, 35, posted a cute Instagram photo with daughter Blue Ivy using the Snapchat deer filter on Thursday, February 23, and ignited the Beyhive’s hunt for her Snapchat name.



💕 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:07pm PST

“So now we know Beyoncé got a Snapchat,” one follower on Instagram commented, while another added: “OMG Beyoncé has a snap.”

In the cute pic, Bey and Blue look into the camera while sitting courtside during the 66th NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Sunday, February 19. She captioned the Instagram with a simple “💕” emoji.

The singer's post comes after she nearly broke the internet when she took to Instagram earlier this month to announce that she’s pregnant with twins. "We would like to share our love and happiness," the 22-time Grammy winner captioned a shot of herself holding her baby bump in a pink bra and pair of blue panties on February 1 to share she’s expecting with husband Jay Z. "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

The Lemonade singer debuted her bump during her performance at the 2017 Grammys, but has since backed out of performing at Coachella this coming April. As previously reported, the songstress’ doctor has advised against her headlining the festival in an effort to "keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months." She's now scheduled to headline in 2018.

