All hail Queen Bey! Beyoncé has been named the most influential celebrity on Instagram, with each of her posts worth more than $1 million, according to D’Marie Analytics.

The social media research firm estimated the figure, released on Tuesday, April 4, is based on factors including number of followers, post reach, engagement and click rate.

Anna Webber/WireImage

Beyonce’s influence was made clear in February, when she announced news she was expecting twins with her husband, Jay Z, on Instagram. The Hold Up singer’s photo of her naked baby bump sparked a frenzy and quickly became Instagram’s most-liked post ever, racking up a staggering 10.8 million likes from her 98 million followers.

Bey’s pregnancy news shattered the record for Instagram’s most-liked post, previously held by pop star Selena Gomez. Her sponsored post showing her sipping from a Coca-Cola bottle with her lyrics on it got 6.6 million likes from her 116 million followers.

D’Marie Analytics named the 24-year-old as the second-biggest social media influencer, with a post from the Hands to Myself singer worth an estimated $775,000 each across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

On Tuesday, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a post of herself singing her 2015 song Die With You to mark her ninth wedding anniversary with Jay Z.



