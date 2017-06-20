Andrea Constand, the woman who went to trial accusing Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004, is breaking her silence after a judge declared the case a mistrial on Saturday, June 17. In a tweet posted on Tuesday, June 20, Constand expressed her gratitude for her supporters.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love & kindness & support,” she tweeted. “I am eternally grateful for the messages I have received in recent days.”

Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images

As previously reported, after the Montgomery County, Pittsburgh, judge announced that the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked,” District Attorney prosecutors declared they would retry the case.

DAVID MAIALETTI/AFP/Getty Images

The Cosby Show alum, who pleaded not guilty, had been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and could have faced up to 30 years in prison.

In a statement read aloud following the trial, Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, thanked the jurors “who tenaciously fought to review the evidence, which is the rightful way to make a sound decision” and slammed the DA as “heinously and exploitatively ambitious.”

Cosby’s costar Keshia Knight Pulliam stood by his side throughout the trial. During an interview on the Today show on Wednesday, June 14, she explained her reasoning.

"At the end of the day I truly believe you're innocent until proven guilty, and that's just not the man that I ever experienced,'' the 38-year-old actress said. "I just thought about it, how would I want to be treated if, God forbid, I was in that situation?"

