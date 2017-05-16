Bill Cosby is speaking out ahead of his aggravated indecent assault trial in June. The Cosby Show alum said during his first interview in two years on Tuesday, May 16, that he believes racism “may very well” play a role in the 50-some sexual assault allegations against him.

His remarks on SiriusXM’s Channel 124 interview come after his daughter Ensa Cosby claimed that “racism has played a big role in all aspects” of her dad’s scandal.

“Could be, could be,” Cosby said when asked about Ensa’s comments by SiriusXM host Michael Smerconish. “I can’t say anything, but there are certain things that I look at, and I apply to the situation, and there are so many tentacles. So many different — ‘nefarious’ is a great word. And I just truly believe that some of it may very well be that.”

The TV veteran is facing three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Pennsylvania home in January 2004. As previously reported, Cosby pled not guilty and has since denied dozens of other sexual assault allegations.

“Let me put it to you this way: When you look at the power structure, and when you look at individuals, there are some people who can very well be motivated by whether or not they’re going to work. Or whether or not they might be able to get back at someone,” Cosby responded when Smerconish pointed out that his accusers are both white and black. “So if it’s in terms of whatever the choice is, I think that you can also examine individuals and situations and they will come out differently. So it’s not all, not every, but I do think that there’s some.”

