Camille Cosby released a fiery statement immediately after a mistrial was declared in her husband Bill Cosby's sexual assault case on Saturday, June 17.

"How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitatively ambitious," Camille, 73, said in a written statement, which was read aloud outside the courthouse by a member of Bill's PR firm. "How do I describe the judge? Overtly arrogant in collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truth for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life."



"Historically, people have challenged injustices," she continued. "I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence, which is the rightful way to make a sound decision. Ultimately, that is the manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies. As a very special friend once stated, 'Truth can be subdued, but not destroyed.'"

Camille concluded her statement by thanking her husband's criminal defense team, publicists, supporters and the Cosby family.

As previously reported, the jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than 50 hours over a six-day period before ultimately telling the judge there was "hopeless deadlock that cannot be resolved on further deliberations." The Cosby Show alum, who pleaded not guilty, had been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and could have faced up to 30 years in prison.



