🌼👨🏼‍🌾👩🏼‍🌾🌼#countrystrong #justtryingtofitin A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Apr 29, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Yee-haw! Billie Lourd and her boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, took to Instagram on Saturday, April 29, to show off their country-inspired outfits as they attended the 2017 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

The Scream Queens actress, 24, shared a cute photo of herself posing in the desert with the Twilight actor, 25. She wore a midriff-baring top and a matching skirt with white sneakers, while he rocked a cowboy hat, a button-down shirt, a white tee, denim shorts and Converse Converse All Stars. "#countrystrong #justtryingtofitin," Lourd captioned her Instagram post, adding flower and farmer emojis.

Droppin into #stagecoach like.. A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Lautner also documented the outing on his Instagram account, sharing a Boomerang video of himself and his girlfriend holding hands and jumping off a ledge. "Droppin into #stagecoach like..," he wrote.



The couple went public with their romance shortly after Lourd's mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother Debbie Reynolds died one day apart from each other last December. Earlier this month, the pair enjoyed a romantic getaway to St. Barts, where they were spotted kissing in the ocean.



A source previously told Us Weekly that Lautner played an integral role in helping Lourd mourn the losses of her mom and grandma. "Taylor has been at Billie's house every day, taking care of her," the insider said. "He's been by her side constantly, trying to help her get through this. He has been trying to figure out the best way to help her cope during this difficult time."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!