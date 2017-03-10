Is she now Mrs. Hemsworth?! Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo of his daughter Miley Cyrus in white, leading fans to speculate that she secretly married her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

The Still the King actor, 55, shared a photo of the 24-year-old pop superstar beaming in an all-white outfit on Thursday, March 9. “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” he captioned the mysterious snap.

Billy Ray further fueled the rumors by retweeting several users who asked if the “Wrecking Ball” singer had tied the knot. “Did she get married….” one user asked, while another wrote, “I saw this and automatic thought wedding..” Another fan begged for clarity. “Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS,” the tweeter wrote.

REX/Shutterstock

The former Disney star and the Hunger Games hunk, 27, have been dating off and on since they met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. They got engaged in June 2012 but split a little over a year later in September 2013. They remained friends, though, and rekindled their romance in late 2015. After the reunion, Cyrus decided to start wearing her 3.5-carat Neil Lane engagement ring again, though a source told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth “never formally proposed again.”



The low-key couple have been more public with their romance in recent months. In October, they made their first red carpet appearance together in three years at Variety’s 2016 Power of Women luncheon in Beverly Hills. Cyrus also shared a pic of the duo kissing on New Year’s 2017 and wished her "best friend" Hemsworth a happy birthday on Instagram in January.

The “We Can’t Stop” songstress and the Independence Day: Resurgence actor previously planned on exchanging vows in a small beachside ceremony in Australia last summer, but they ended up scrapping the idea. “Miley is pretty adamant about having a small, private ceremony,” a source previously told Us. “But Liam wants a really big wedding, so I’m sure they’ll have to compromise."

