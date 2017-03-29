#PayJenny. Blac Chyna ranted against her ex Tyga via Snapchat in the early morning of Wednesday, March 29, calling the rapper a “bitch” and claiming he hasn’t been paying child support for their 4-year-old son King.

“It’s funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n---a kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol And 2 grind from the dirt!!!!!! No child support!” Chyna, 28, wrote. “N---a is like hoes! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny! Wow. Stop running to ur money!”

The Lashed Bar owner also claimed that she has more money in her bank account than the 27-year-old “Rack City” rapper, using his legal name in her heated tirade.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

“I bet any money! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael!!!” she wrote. “So go tell Kylie and Rob! About our son Account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting your f--a--! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a bitch! And you can go get ur mom, or ur bitch! Lol!!! Or ur n---a u f--kin or Terrell or heather!”

Chyna even added in what is presumably Tyga’s home address, and her fans were quick to descend upon his social media accounts, using the hashtag “#PayJenny” to troll the hitmaker.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The exes have a complicated relationship, since Tyga has been dating Kylie Jenner, the half-sister of Chyna’s ex Rob Kardashian, for just over two years. The pair co-parent King (both frequently post photos and videos of the adorable little boy to their social media accounts), and have at least publicly appeared civil.



Last November, Khloé Kardashian chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about the complicated family tree.

“Blac Chyna has a kid already with Tyga, who’s dating your sister Kylie, and now she’s pregnant with a baby with your brother, Rob?” the TV host, 49, asked. (Chyna would give birth to daughter Dream one week later.)

“It’s fun! It’s, like, really fun this way,” the Revenge Body host, 32, said. “It makes, I think, our holidays a little more concise.”

