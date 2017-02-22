Staying on target! Blac Chyna has revealed she’s lost 40 pounds since giving birth to baby Dream three months ago.



The makeup artist and model took to Snapchat to share her weight loss news with her fans on Tuesday, February 21 with a simple video of her stepping on the scales.

“From 192 to 152.4 - Goal 130 - Summer 2017,” the caption read.

Chyna only gave birth to her and Rob Kardashian’s baby in November, and she’s been documenting her weight loss journey ever since.

The 28-year-old has been making steady progress and has shed 6 pounds since she last updated fans at the end of January.

Chyna is determined to regain the figure she had before falling pregnant, and in the wake of the news she’s split from her fiance, there’s a chance she’ll fall victim to the heartbreak diet.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on February 16, the couple have once again broken up.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us that the reality TV couple have gone their separate ways, having been at odds since their initial split around the Christmas holidays.

It was at that time, the Lashed Bar owner took all of her belongings, cleaned out the nursery and left with their baby girl.

One insider said they are now living separately with Chyna having moved back into her home and the Arthur George sock designer, 29, staying at the Calabasas, California estate bought for him by his mom Kris Jenner in February 2016.

