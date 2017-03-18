It's not over yet! Blac Chyna opened up about her relationship with on-off fiancé Rob Kardashian in her new cover story interview with Cosmopolitan South Africa. Though the former couple are currently living apart, the model said they're attending therapy sessions and working toward patching up their romance.

"I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs," Chyna, 28, told the magazine. "Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's moms."



I've dreamed of being a Cosmo Girl for such a long time. I feel so blessed and super humbled to be a part of such an empowering brand. Thank you @cosmopolitansa and @johnsiavis for taking such good care of me. Click the link in my bio to check out the interview. A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Mar 17, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

She continued, "I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."

One thing that's driving Chyna and Kardashian, 30, to make their relationship work is their 4-month-old daughter, Dream. "We're looking at the bigger picture," she told Cosmo. "We have a whole other human being that looks up to us, so we have to make sure she's taken care of. He's a wonderful dad. I think it's because he had such a great father," she added, referencing the late Robert Kardashian.

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last week that the oft-volatile pair, who most recently split in mid-February, are still living separately, and filming for season 2 of their E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, has been put on hold. "It was hard for them to film season 1, and season 2 is not happening," a source told Us. "They can't even get through a day together — logistically they can't do it. They coparent Dream, but they don't spend time together with Dream."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!