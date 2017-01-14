Blac Chyna is in the clear. The Rob & Chyna star’s drug possession case has been dismissed, TMZ reports. According to the site, the reality star completed a “sufficient amount” of classes to clear the charge. TMZ notes that the charges were dismissed because of her good behavior, but it’s unclear exactly what classes she took.



Denise Truscello/WireImage

As previously reported, the mom of King, 4, and Dream, 2 months, was arrested in January 2016 at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas for public intoxication and drug possession. Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, was headed to London and prior to boarding the flight, hit up the airport bar Saxon Pub.



“White’s behavior was unpredictable, going from extremely angry, cursing at everyone then to crying,” the affidavit read at the time of her arrest. “White was being verbally aggressive to the bartender at Saxon Pub whom she claimed would not serve her the amount of alcohol that she requested.”

Austin Police Department

After being taken out of the airport by officers, a search of Chyna’s bag produced two small pills that equalled 1.26 grams of ecstasy and she was charged with third degree felony possession.

Her now-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, then famously drove more than 1,300 miles from Los Angeles to bail her out of jail.



