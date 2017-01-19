Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

They're too cute. Blake Shelton joked around with Gwen Stefani after he won two People's Choice Awards on Wednesday, January 18.

The country superstar, 41, was pictured sitting in the back of a limo with the No Doubt singer, 47, in a video she shared on Snapchat after the show.



"So what happened to you, you just won?" Stefani asked.

"Won Album of the Year and I won Favorite Male Country Artist," he replied as his girlfriend exclaimed, "Wow!"

"Am I your favorite?" Shelton, 41, teased as he leaned in towards her.



A video posted by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

While her reply wasn't recorded, we're guessing her answer is yes.



The lovefest also played out during the award show when The Voice judge became the first country artist to win in the best album category for his 2016 record If I'm Honest, which features a duet with Stefani, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."



Shelton beat out fellow nominees Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Drake and Beyoncé, and as he accepted the award, the "Came Here to Forget" singer thanked a lot of people including "the hottest date here tonight, Gwen Stefani," as the audience cheered and she laughed.



Shelton also performed his new single, "Every Time I Hear That Song," during the People's Choice Awards. Fans have speculated that the ballad, which is about getting nostalgic over the sound of a familiar melody, references his 2015 divorce from fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert. It features the chorus, "Every time I hear that song / I’m standing in the pouring rain / On your front lawn and ooh ooh ooh / I still think about you."



