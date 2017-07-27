Bobby Brown remembered his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown by sharing a video of her singing on the second anniversary of her death on Wednesday, July 26.

The 48-year-old musician posted the clip on the Instagram account of the foundation he created in honor of his late daughter called Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. In the video, Bobbi belts out Adele’s “Someone Like You,” crooning: “Don’t forget me, I beg / I’ll remember you said / Sometimes it lasts in love but sometimes it hurts instead.”

The “My Prerogative” singer added information for The National Domestic Violence Hotline to the end of the video. “Today we remember you #BobbiKristina 💜#eN💜ough #LoveShouldntHurt 💜💜” he wrote.

Bobbi Kristina, who was also the daughter of Whitney Houston, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home in January 2015. She passed away on July 26, 2015, at age 22 after spending nearly six months in a medically induced coma.

One month after her death, Bobbi Kristina’s estate filed a $50 million wrongful death suit against Nick Gordon, her boyfriend at the time. The estate’s conservator, Bedelia Hargrove, alleged in court documents that “Ms. Brown died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.”

Gordon, who was like a brother to Bobbi Kristina before they started dating in 2012, vehemently denied these allegations. However, he was found “legally responsible” in the civil lawsuit after he failed to show up to a court appearance in September 2016. Two months later, he was ordered to pay more than $36 million in damages.

At the time, Bobby responded to the judgment in a statement to Us Weekly. "I am pleased with the outcome of today's court proceedings. All I ever wanted was answers relating to who and what caused my daughter's death,” the statement said. "Today’s judgment tells me it was Nick Gordon. Now I need to process all the emotions I have and lean on God to get me and my family through this."

