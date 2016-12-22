Brad Pitt is accusing estranged wife Angelina Jolie of compromising their six children’s privacy by making their divorce case documents public. In a new filing obtained by Us Weekly, Pitt requests that divorce documents pertaining to their kids be sealed.

In the papers, Pitt, 53, slams Jolie, 41, for appearing “to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children's best interest [while] attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children," and for “expos[ing] the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals.”



Pitt argues that the actress has “no self-regulating mechanism” in their dispute over Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



The filing comes after Pitt’s emergency request to seal custody documents was denied by a judge during a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court on December 7.

As previously reported, the exes have agreed to a voluntary temporary custody agreement, in which Pitt’s visitations are controlled by a therapist who determines when and how Pitt sees them. Pitt has also been ordered to submit to drug and alcohol tests at least four times a month.

The actor, who was accused of getting into a physical altercation with their eldest son Maddox while aboard a private plane last September, has since been cleared of any wrongdoing by both the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services and the FBI.

Us Weekly has reached out to Jolie’s rep for comment.

