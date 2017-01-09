Flying solo. Brad Pitt received a big round of applause as he made a surprise appearance onstage to present at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8 — his first awards show since splitting from estranged wife Angelina Jolie. See the emotional moment in the video above.

The Allied star was greeted by a warm welcome from his Hollywood peers as he walked out onstage, looking dapper in a black suit, white shirt and bow tie, to present a segment highlighting Best Picture nominee Moonlight.

While he's not nominated for an acting award, the 53-year-old's production company, Plan B, which he founded with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, produced one of the awards contender Moonlight.



The former Friends star is not expected to attend the awards show, which honors both film and TV at the Beverly Hilton hotel in L.A., although her husband, Justin Theroux, was at the Globes this year as a presenter.



As Us Weekly previously reported, Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from Pitt on September 19 after two years of marriage. She is seeking sole physical custody of the couple's six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Pitt subsequently filed for joint physical custody of the kids, who are living with Jolie in Los Angeles.



Days after the surprise filing, news broke that Pitt was being investigated for child abuse after an altercation aboard the family's private jet involving Maddox. The FBI and Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigated and later cleared Pitt, closing the case with no charges filed.



In December, Jolie's lawyer filed paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court outlining the pair's temporary, voluntary custody arrangement. The filing, which included a mention of Pitt agreeing to voluntary drug tests, made the details of the arrangement, which had been widely reported, a matter of public record.



In response, Pitt's emergency filing to seal the custody documents was denied but his estranged wife reportedly agreed to his request last week.

The actor has only seen his children a handful of times since the split. Jolie took their children to Colorado for New Year's Eve after a Christmas gift exchange between Pitt and his kids. The children's therapist, who supervises their visits with the World War Z actor, was also present for the holiday meeting.

