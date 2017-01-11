Brad Pitt won best makeover honors at the Golden Globes. The Moonlight producer was noticeably trimmer when he introduced the best picture nominee to much applause at the January 8 awards show — his first major event since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce September 19.

“He lost a bunch of weight,” a close Pitt source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals.”



Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The 53-year-old Allied actor has also recommitted himself to fitness. “He’s exercising,” says the source. “He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.” Adds another insider, “He does a lot of weight training. He’s dedicated to clean living and eating right.”

Progress in his continued custody battle with Jolie, 41, has also left Pitt feeling lighter. The Missouri native saw Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne after their New Year’s trip to Colorado with Jolie, says another insider: “They had a good visit and filled him in on all of their adventures.”



And in another step forward, the exes hired a private judge “to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” they told Us in a January 9 statement. The duo — who also signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their kids — added they are “committed to act as a united front.”

For more on Pitt’s new image — and his custody case with Jolie — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



