Brad Pitt saw his children over the Christmas weekend amid his divorce and custody drama with estranged wife Angelina Jolie, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

"Brad did see the kids at some point for a holiday gift exchange," an insider tells Us. The former couple share six kids: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.



A second source tells Us that Jolie organized the holiday get-together and that the kids' therapist — who supervises their visits with the Allied actor — was also there. "[Brad] gave them presents and it was cordial," the insider adds.

The family reunion came shortly after Pitt, 53, accused Jolie, 41, of compromising their children's privacy by making their divorce case documents public. In a December 21 court filing, Pitt requested to have the case sealed and slammed his wife of two years (and partner of 12 years) as having "no self-regulating mechanism." He also claimed that Jolie is not considering their "children's best interest [while] attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children."



A source close to the Maleficent actress later told Us that the Fury actor's latest legal move was "just a smear tactic" and claimed the former couple already signed a private agreement to seal the divorce case. A second insider disputed that claim, noting that Pitt would not have filed additional documents if there was already a privacy agreement.



For now, Pitt and Jolie have a voluntary temporary custody agreement, which states that his visitations will be supervised by a therapist. Pitt, who in October was cleared of child abuse allegations by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after an alleged plane altercation with Maddox in September, also submits to voluntary drug and alcohol tests at least four times a month. An FBI investigation into the alleged incident aboard the private plane was also dropped.



The Fight Club actor has only seen his children a handful of times since Jolie's September 19 divorce filing. He did not spend Thanksgiving with them but, instead, stayed at the Amanyara resort in Turks and Caicos with a close male friend.

