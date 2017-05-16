Brad Pitt is ready to get back to work. While promoting his upcoming film War Machine during a candid new interview with the Associated Press, the actor opened up about his children, his much-publicized divorce from Angelina Jolie and his return to the spotlight.



"I've got no secrets," Pitt, 53, told the outlet. "We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better."



Since Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from her husband of two years and partner of 12 last September, the estranged couple have been learning to adjust to a new day-to-day routine with their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. Pitt told the AP he spends his time "keeping the ship afloat" and "figuring out the new configuration of our family."

"Kids are everything," the Fight Club actor added. "Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway."

Amid the legal battle, a newly sober Pitt has been doing his best to keep a positive attitude. "I'm not suicidal or something," he said. "There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life."

The Oscar winner also opened up about heading back to work, though he hinted that his acting days may be behind him. "I feel myself as I'm older gravitating more to the producing side than being in front of the camera," he told the AP. "It's a big commitment, a film, and it does take you away from your family. I just have to balance that. It's not less important, itself, it's just not as important as family."

War Machine premieres on Netflix on Friday, May 26.

