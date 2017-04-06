Brad Pitt attends the Amazon Studios and Bleecker Street's Los Angeles premiere of James Gray's 'The Lost City of Z' on April 5, 2017, in Hollywood. Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

Hello, blue eyes! Brad Pitt looked as handsome as ever as he attended the red carpet premiere of his film The Lost City of Z in L.A. on Wednesday, April 5.

The 53-year-old actor, who served as an executive producer for the drama, looked slim in a white button-down, black jacket, and newsboy cap. He smiled for photos and was joined by the film's stars Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam.

The Lost City of Z is based on the true story of British explorer Col. Percival Fawcett (Hunnam), who disappeared in the 1920s while trying to find a city in the Amazon. It's directed by James Gray and also stars Sienna Miller and Tom Holland.

Pitt has been slowly stepping back into the public eye since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage. He attended a fan screening of Allied in November and made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes two months later. More recently, he was photographed looking noticeably thinner in L.A. on March 30.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

"He lost a bunch of weight. He's focusing on himself again, watching what he eats, and has a chef making him healthy meals," a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. "He's exercising. He's been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself."

A second insider added: "He does a lot of weight training. He’s dedicated to clean living and eating right."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Pitt and Jolie, 41, are now more "cordial" as they try to coparent their six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. "They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent," a source told Us last month. "It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!