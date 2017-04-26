Now that’s what friends are for! Brie Larson revealed in a new interview that her friendships with Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence “saved” her life.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for a cover story in the magazine’s May issue, the 27-year-old star said that Stone, 28, and J.Law, 26, were a tremendous help when she experienced her first taste of worldwide fame after starring in 2014's Room, for which she won an Oscar in 2015.

According to Larson, she felt "lonely and bad sometimes" and was "embarrassed to keep talking about [herself]” during the film’s lengthy press tour. However, her fellow actresses came to the rescue.

"Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw Room, and we started talking," Larson shared, adding that she has also grown close to Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer. "That [group of friends] saved my life."

The Academy Award winner added, “I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn’t have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible."

Back in February, when Stone won the Oscar for Best Actress for her starring role in La La Land, Larson took to Instagram to let her fans know just how much she cherishes their tight bond.

"You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win. @theacademy," she captioned a photo of the pair sharing a warm embrace after Stone’s name was announced.

“I'm so proud of [Emma]," Larson gushed to Entertainment Tonight in February, not long after Stone’s big win. "We support each other through everything."

