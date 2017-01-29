Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at James L. Knight Center on September 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Credit: Johnny Louis/FilmMagic

Hundreds of thousands of British people have signed a petition to ban U.S. President Donald Trump from making an official state visit with Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom.

A petition recently created on the U.K. parliament's official website reads, "Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government, but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen."

"Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales," the petition continues. "Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit."

According to the website, the legislative body "considers all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate." As of Sunday afternoon, the written request has gathered more than 525,000 signatures, more than five times the required amount.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Tim Farron, the leader of the U.K.'s Liberal Democrats political party, called for a postponement of Trump's state visit, which was announced during a press conference the former reality TV star held with Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday, January 27. "Any visit by President Trump to Britain should be on hold until his disgraceful [Muslim and refugee] ban comes to an end," Farron said, according to the Telegraph. "Otherwise Theresa May would be placing the Queen in an impossible position of welcoming a man who is banning British citizens purely on grounds of their faith."

In an interview with ITV on Sunday, January 29, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party, echoed, "Is it really right to endorse somebody who has used this awful misogynistic language throughout the election campaign, awful attacks on Muslims and then, of course, this absurd idea of building a wall between themselves and their nearest neighbor? I think we should make it very clear we are extremely upset about it, and I think it would be totally wrong for him to be coming here while that situation is going on. I think he has to be challenged on this."



