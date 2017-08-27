Britney Spears/Instagram

Backstage vibes. Britney Spears showed fans a quick glimpse into her life with a short Instagram video starring her hunky boyfriend, Sam Asghari, on Saturday, August 26.



In front of a table full of makeup and water bottles, the popstar, 35, makes a silly face while Asghari shows off his impressive muscles in the short clip. The two were hanging out in her dressing room at her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency at The Axis at Planet Hollywood.

The “Till the World Ends” singer looked great while decked out in a sexy black outfit, black choker and a high ponytail that she whipped back and forth. She captioned the clip, “Goofing around before my show with my love Sam” with two pink heart emojis. Asghari also posted the clip and sweetly captioned it, “With my love before she goes and kills it again” accompanied by an emoji with heart eyes.

The happy couple met on the set of Spears’ 2016 music video for “Slumber Party,” where Asghari, 23, appeared as her love interest. They shared a steamy scene in which the Grammy winner crawled over a table to get to him before bending down seductively to lick up spilled milk.

The good-looking pair do not shy away from expressing their love for each other, especially on social media. In one collage video posted in July, Spears and Asghari bopped their heads to “Mi Gente” while making funny faces. The fitness model also visited the superstar while she was on tour in Japan, and she kissed him while on stage in Taiwan.

Their relationship went public in November 2016, when Asghari posted a photo that showed him cozying up to Spears on a date.

