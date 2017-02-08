On the mend. Britney Spears shared that her niece, Maddie Aldridge, is recovering after almost drowning in an ATV accident on Sunday, February 5.

“We are so grateful to share that Maddie is making progress,” Spears shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 8. “Thank you all for sending thoughts and prayers our way. Let’s all keep praying.”

The pop star’s update comes after Maddie’s stepfather, Jamie Watson, took to social media on Tuesday to share that she’s indeed doing “better and better.”



A source tells Us Weekly that the 8-year-old is still in the hospital and will remain in the hospital for a few more days while doctors monitor her for complications related to near-drowning. As previously reported, the Children’s Hospital revealed via a statement to Us on Tuesday that Maddie, the daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears and ex Casey Aldridge, is awake and talking after being hospitalized in critical condition.

“With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness midday Tuesday, February 7,” the statement provided by a Spears family rep read. “The 8-year-old daughter of entertainer Jamie Lynn Spears was involved in an ATV accident at a family home Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana. Paramedics resuscitated her and she was airlifted to a local hospital. She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept around-the-clock vigil since the accident. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today, and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely, but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”



Britney’s niece was airlifted to the hospital after the Polaris off-road vehicle she was driving overcorrected, flipped over and landed in a nearby pond, trapping the little girl inside and submerged under water. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office previously told Us that Jamie Lynn and Watson were both present but unable to rescue Maddie and that “ambulance services arrived within two minutes and freed her from the cold water.”

