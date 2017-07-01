It’s her against the music! Britney Spears has endured pesky lip-synching rumors for years, but on Friday, June 30, the pop star put those rumors to rest when she stopped her show in Singapore to wish her bodyguard Jacob a happy birthday.

“I have a really special friend tonight. He’s been with me — I’m gonna cry — for like five years. He’s one of my favorite people, his name is Jacob. Everyone, let’s sing ‘Happy Birthday!’” the 35-year-old singer exclaimed, before belting out a fantastic rendition of the classic tune.

Concertgoers provided proof of the live vocals, which gained roaring applause from the audience, by posting clips on social media.

The moment couldn’t have come at a better time for Spears, who just recently defended her singing in an Israeli interview to promote her upcoming Tel Aviv performance.

“How much of your show, um, is with playback, backed up with playback, how much of it is live?” an interviewer asked.

“I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think I don’t sing live. Because I’m dancing so much, um, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback,” Spears responded. “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever gives me credit for it, you know?”

The iconic performer has been a household name since 1998 when she released "…Baby One More Time." While she has had a successful career, allegations of lip-synching and auto-tuning her tracks have clouded her legacy for years — but her performance in Singapore proved that the girl has still got it!

