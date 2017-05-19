Marcus Owen/Startraksphoto.com

So precious! Brooke Shields shared a cute Instagram photo of herself cuddling up to her dog Pepper on Friday, May 19.

In the pic, the 51-year-old actress, who looks comfortable in a white T-shirt, closes her eyes and relaxes with her furry black pup snuggling on her lap. “TGIF. We’re ready for the weekend…” she captioned the post.

TGIF. We're ready for the weekend... A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on May 19, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

The Middle star has previously shared that Pepper loves to nestle with her in bed. Back in February, she posted an adorable pic of the canine, writing, “Pepper loves to cuddle. Makes it very hard to get out of bed every morning.”

While the pooch enjoys lazy days, Pepper is adventurous, too. Last year, the dog celebrated Fourth of July with a boat ride and a swim. “Pepper’s first boat voyage!” Shields captioned a pic of the canine wearing a life jacket next to an American flag.

Back in 2013, Shields revealed to Us Weekly in her 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me that she’s always been a dog person. “When I was a kid, I had a Siberian husky. When she died, my mom told me that she went to Alaska to pull sleds,” she told Us. The Army Wives star also dished that nothing will stop her from loving her pets, saying, “I get shots because I’m allergic to my dog."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!