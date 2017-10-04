He thought he had a chance! Brooke Shields revealed the cringeworthy pickup line President Donald Trump once used when asking her out.

“He said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and people would love it,” Shields, 52, recalled on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, October 3. The Suddenly Susan alum claimed that Trump, 71, called her “right after” he divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1999.

The Blue Lagoon actress declined the real estate mogul’s proposition, explaining, “I have a boyfriend. He’s not really going to be happy about it.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR; Alex Wong/Getty Images

The supermodel shared the tidbit during a game in which she had to guess who she had been photographed with throughout her career. When a black-and-white snapshot of herself and the former Celebrity Apprentice host at a charity event flashed across the screen, Shields pretended to gag and stuck out her tongue. “I can’t even speak,” she joked before recounting the story.

The Pretty Baby star joins a list of A-list actresses to have turned down the businessman, including Salma Hayek, Candice Bergen and Emma Thompson.

Thompson confessed in March that she now regrets having turned down the offer. “I wish I had,” the Oscar winner, 58, told Sweden’s SVT. “Think of the stories!”

Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Hayek, 51, revealed in June that the Commander in Chief placed his jacket over her shoulders at an event several years ago that she had attended with her then-boyfriend. “I turn around and my boyfriend — so charming, so nice — he said hello [to Trump],” the Beatriz actress recalled on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. “[Trump] said, ‘I’m sorry, your girlfriend, I saw she was cold.’ And then he kept talking to my boyfriend. The whole time he’s talking to my boyfriend and then he’s like, ‘If you guys are ever in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number, give me your number.’” Trump allegedly called Hayek soon after and asked her out, explaining that her boyfriend wasn’t “good enough” for her.

As for Bergen’s experience with the former reality star? “I was home very early,” the 71-year-old said during Cohen’s Bravo show last month. “There was no physical contact whatsoever. He was a good looking guy — and a douche.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!