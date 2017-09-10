Bruno Mars is bringing his 24K Magic to a TV near you. Us Weekly can exclusively confirm that the “Uptown Funk” singer is filming a TV special in New York City on Sunday, September 10.

A source tells Us exclusively that Mars, 31, is shooting a top-secret network TV special, performing a special show at the Apollo Theater.

“He will shoot the show two times in front of two different audiences,” the source tells Us. “It’s straight-out music with interview segments to be spliced in, like the Adele concert [that ran on NBC last year].”

The source says that Mars and his band spent Friday and Saturday rehearsing for the show and the Grammy winner shot some footage at local Harlem businesses.

Several people also posted photos and clips online that showed the “That’s What I Like” singer performing on top of the Apollo marquee.

📸 Bruno Mars performing on top of @ApolloTheater last night in Harlem! pic.twitter.com/mvQHtwdSs4 — Bruno Mars News (@brunosnews) September 9, 2017

“I saw him shoot the song ‘24K Magic’ on Friday night at around 10 p.m.,” an onlooker tells Us. “They took at least two takes and there was a live audience on the street.”

“He’s been working 24/7 to make sure it’s perfect for tomorrow,” the source says. “Bruno is a perfectionist and has been involved in every aspect of everything — lighting, set design, everything. It’s super slick with great, colorful sets. He’s been lovely during rehearsals. So down-to-earth and warm to the crew.”

The first show is set to tape at 1 p.m. Sunday. Mars teased the secret New York show on his website, offering fans a chance to score two tickets. Click here for more info.

The “Versace on the Floor” singer kicks off his 24K Magic world tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, September 14.

