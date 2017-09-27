Caitlyn Jenner is “excited” but “also worried” about daughter Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy, while mom Kris Jenner is being “supportive,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The former Olympian has yet to make a public statement about her youngest child’s baby news but the source tells Us, “Caitlyn is excited for Kylie but is also worried and thinks she is too young to move forward with such a big life decision like this.”

As Us Weekly reported on Friday, September 22, the Lip Kit creator, 20, is expecting her first child — a girl — with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Caitlyn is supportive of her daughter, of course, but she doesn’t necessarily think this is the right time for Kylie,” the source adds. “She has a hugely successful business and Caitlyn doesn’t want to see that taken away from her.”



Kylie’s mom, Kris, has played coy about the pregnancy news and on Monday, September 25, told Keeping Up With the Kardashians executive producer Ryan Seacrest, “Kylie’s not confirming anything.”

But the source tells Us that the momager “is very supportive of everything” and is comfortable with the “Goosebumps” rapper, 25, being the baby daddy. “The Kardashian family has been familiar with him for a very long time so she is A-OK with everything that is going on, particularly for Kylie and Travis.”

Kylie and Scott began dating in April after they were spotted getting flirty at Coachella and subsequently got matching butterfly tattoos together.

“They’re serious! She’s really into him and has known him for a long time,” an insider told Us in June. “Her family really likes him. Kendall has also been friends with him for years.”

And on Tuesday, September 26, just four days after Kylie’s pregnancy bombshell was revealed, another Kardashian baby made headlines — Us Weekly broke the news exclusively that Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.

The family has three bundles of joy to look forward to; as Us previously reported, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

