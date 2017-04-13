Caitlyn Jenner Slams Ellen DeGeneres in New Memoir: Report

Caitlyn Jenner reportedly slams Ellen DeGeneres in her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life, apparently writing that the talk show host “alienated" her from the LGBTQ community.



The pair’s disagreement began when Jenner, now 67, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, and they discussed how the transgender reality star's views on gay marriage had evolved through the years. (Watch the interview in the clip above.) “I’m a traditionalist,” Jenner said at the time. "I kind of like tradition, and it’s always been a man and a woman. … I think, like a lot of people on this issue, I have really changed my thinking here to, ‘I don’t ever want to stand in front of anybody’s happiness.’”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images(2)

DeGeneres — who has been married to actress Portia de Rossi since 2008— later went on Howard Stern and called Jenner’s views on the topic “confusing” and said it seemed as if the former Olympian still had “judgment about gay people and marriage."

Jenner tells her side of the story in an excerpt obtained by RadarOnline.com. She reportedly writes that DeGeneres asked in a “friendly voice” to talk about how the I Am Cait star’s views on marriage equality had “progressed over the years.”

The former decathlete reportedly continues, “I believed, as anyone would, that that was exactly what she wanted to talk about, my progression in terms of changing attitude over the years.” Jenner then writes that she was “surprised” by the comedian’s response.

Jenner goes on to clarify her stance. “I am for it,” she allegedly writes. “ I did not initially understand why marriage was so important, influenced no doubt by my own personal experience. Now I do, and it’s a wonderful thing to see.”

She reportedly blasts DeGeneres, though, for the subsequent fallout. "This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community,” she allegedly writes. "Ellen’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral.”

The Secrets of My Life, which Jenner cowrote with the author of her Vanity Fair profile, Buzz Bissinger, goes on sale April 25.

