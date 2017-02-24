Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke federal guidelines protecting transgender students in public schools. The trans E! reality star, 67, who backed Trump in the election, published a series of videos and posts on social media on Thursday, February 23, slamming the former Apprentice host for backtracking on the promises he made.



“Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me,” Jenner tweeted. In an Instagram video, the former Olympic athlete, who famously announced she was transitioning from Bruce to Caitlyn during an April 2015 interview with Diane Sawyer, expressed her disappointment in an Instagram video and urged transgender children and teens to not lose hope.

Courtesy of Caitlyn Jenner/Instagram

“I have a message for the trans kids of America You are winning. I know it doesn’t feel that way today or every day, but you _ are _ winning. You are going to keep on winning so much you’re going to get sick of winning. Very soon, we'll win full freedom nationwide, and it’s going to happen with bipartisan support,” Jenner’s Instagram post read. “For all our friends out there, If you want to be part of this winning side, you can help by checking out the National Center for Trans Equality and letting Washington hear how you feel loud and clear. … I also have a message for the bullies. You suck. You’re losers and you’re going to keep on losing. Because you’re weak, you pick on kids or you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable. Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some of you of your insecurity. As proof that you can’t stop our progress, the Supreme Court will soon hear an important Title Nine case thanks to the courage of a brave young man named Gavin Grimm. See you in court!” (Grimm is a 17-year-old transgender teen who is suing his school after he wasn’t allowed to use the boys’ bathroom. His case against the school board in Gloucester County, Va., is scheduled for oral arguments in Washington on March 28. Laverne Cox also gave the teen a shoutout at the Grammys while introducing Metallica and Lady Gaga’s performance.)



Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, Brie Larson, Lance Bass, Christina Applegate and many more celebs have also since expressed their disappointment in Trump for revoking the law, which allows transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

As previously reported, during his campaign, Trump stated that trans people should be able to use whichever bathroom they felt appropriate, but he changed his opinion after facing backlash from the Republican party. On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump believes the transgender protections are a “states’ rights issue and not one for the federal government.”

Former president Barack Obama issued the protection in May 2016, requiring public schools allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity. The move came under the federal law, known as Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in education.

