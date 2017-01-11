The transgender star, who is a conservative Republican and was vocal about her dislike of Hillary Clinton on her E! show I Am Cait, has in the past said she wants to use her celebrity to benefit the LGBTQ community.



Jenner, who previously declared she would like to serve as a “trans ambassador” during the 2016 election, has praised the President-elect in the past, stating that the controversial businessman seems “good for women” and “very much behind the LGBT community” during a June 2016 interview with STAT.



Michael Tran/FilmMagic; DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Shortly after, the former Olympic athlete clarified during an August 2016 appearance on HBO’s Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons that she hasn’t “outwardly supported anybody."

“I believe in the simple things. I believe in our Constitution,” Jenner, 66, explained of her political beliefs. “I think the Republican side, although I’ve been very disappointed with them over the last 10 to 20 years, has a better opportunity to bring this country back to really, as close as you can to what it was. … I have kind of positioned myself with the Republican party to try to help these people understand. [To help] the Republican party understand what the issues are for the LBGT community.”



Trump’s Vice President-elect Mike Pence has been strongly criticized for aggressively pursuing anti-LGBTQ agenda throughout his political career. Jenner will be one of the few celebrity guests in attendance. As previously reported, the former Apprentice host has had trouble securing a celebrity to perform at his inauguration.

