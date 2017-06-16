Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; BACKGRID

Calvin Harris is giving Us all the feels! The Grammy winner has finally released his new summer single, “Feels,” which features Katy Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell Williams.



The Scottish DJ, 33, dropped the song on Friday, June 16, after a long week of teasing the tune on Instagram. The star-studded track is the fourth single on his upcoming fifth album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which comes out on Friday, June 30.

Williams, 44, kicks off the slower-paced track, singing, “Now nothing ever last forever, no/One minute you’re here and the next you’re gone.”

The “Slide” singer jumps in next for the pre-chorus. “Do you mind if I steal a kiss? A little souvenir, can I steal it form you?” he asks.

The song then transitions into Perry’s chorus. “Don’t be afraid to catch feels/Ride drop top and chase thrills. I know you ain’t afraid about this/Baby I know you ain’t scared to catch feels.”

The producer, known for his A-list collaborations, teamed up with 19 artists across various genres for his forthcoming album, a follow-up to 2014’s Motion. Featured musicians include Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Khalid, Schoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyes, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Travis Scott.

“Feels” is now available on iTunes and is streaming on Spotify.