Michael Douglas’ oldest son, Cameron Douglas, has tested positive for marijuana while on probation and has been accused of trying to manipulate the results of his drug tests, The New York Post reports.



According to the newspaper, Cameron's probation officers told Manhattan federal Judge Richard Berman that the 38-year-old actor reported to their office for drug testing on April 10, and a lab tech accused him of “attempting to manipulate the results.” After conducting multiple tests, one came back positive for marijuana, the probation officers claimed. The New York Daily News reports that Cameron tried to submit “something that was not his urine.”



MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Cameron said at the hearing that he’s doing his best to stay clean. “I have so much to live for. I have a lot of sort of goals and aspirations that I think that I’m more than capable of achieving,” he told the judge, according to The Post. “I guess what I want to tell you is that since I’ve come back, I’ve worked really hard, and this hiccup is unfortunate, but I don’t see it happening again.”

His lawyer, Ben Brafman, told Us Weekly that Cameron “has not relapsed and is in full compliance with all of the conditions of his supervised release."

According to the reports, probation officers were sympathetic toward Cameron, telling the judge that “relapse is part of the recovery process," The judge ordered Cameron to submit to more regular drug tests and drug searches.

The Mr. Nice Guy actor was released from prison last fall after serving seven years for drug-related offenses. He was first arrested in a New York City hotel in 2009 for possession of 0.5 pounds of methamphetamine and later charged with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to five years in prison in April 2010, but his sentence was later extended when he pleaded guilty to smuggling heroin and other drugs into jail.

After his release, he was originally staying at a halfway house. He has now has reportedly moved into an apartment in downtown NYC.

