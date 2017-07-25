Cara Delevingne Pokes Fun at Herself for Staring at Rihanna’s Cleavage

All eyes on RiRi! Cara Delevingne poked fun at herself after a photo of the model staring at Rihanna’s cleavage was turned into a meme.
The British actress, 24, and the pop star, 29, posed together on the red carpet at the London premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Monday, July 24. Rihanna, who plays shape-shifting alien Bubble in the film, rocked a jaw-dropping red Giambattista Valli gown that flaunted her ample assets. She completed the look with Chopard earrings, a Jimmy Choo clutch and burgundy lipstick. Meanwhile, Delevingne, who stars as Sergeant Laureline in the film, sported a black Burberry jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and an embellished capelet. She swiped on red lipstick and added a black headband to her cropped platinum pixie.
The Suicide Squad actress shared a meme on Instagram of herself checking out her costar’s chest. “Cara is all of us,” the meme read. Delevingne captioned it with a crying-laughing emoji and tagged Rihanna.
Delevingne said it was a blast working with the Grammy-winning singer on the film. “We’ve been friends for five or six years. The first time we met, I was a model doing the Victoria’s Secret show and she was performing,” she told ELLE earlier this month. “Five years later, we’re both doing a Luc Besson film. It’s such a great thing to be able to do this with a friend.”
She also shared a funny anecdote about Besson trying to get Rihanna to get emotional while filming a scene. “There was a moment when he said, ‘OK, so how do I make her vulnerable? Pretend your album doesn’t do well.’ And she was like, ‘You clearly don’t know how to make me upset, because I wouldn’t give a s--t.’"
