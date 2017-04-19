Take it easy, Carrie Ann! Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba shared a scary post to Instagram on Tuesday, April 18, showing an IV attached to her arm and revealing that overwork had led to her hospitalization.

“Iron deficiency Anemia strikes again… #tuesdayselfie #beenworkingtoohard lately #GratefulForTheSolutions #happyhealthytuesdayall 💐😘,” she captioned the image, in which a large clear tube is bound to her right arm with a bright neon green gauze.

Fans of the DWTS judge expressed their well wishes in the comments section, telling Inaba, 49, to get better soon. “I also suffer from this and need infusions from time to time! Feel better🙂💓,” one fan wrote.

Eric McCandless/ABC

Added another: “Oh no that's awful, I'm so sorry that happened to you. Glad to see you're feeling better! Xo.” Even former DWTS runner-up Gilles Marini chimed in with his well wishes, writing, “Need a ride home:( or anything.. you know we are all here for you.”

By Wednesday, Inaba seemed to be much better, posting a sentimental note of thanks to her fans for their kind words.

“Thank you all for the love, support, and encouragement,” she captioned an image of a sunset with the words “Thank You” imprinted across the sky. “I am deeply touched by all your messages … I can’t wait for Monday night @DancingABC #teamdances By then, I’ll feel like a million bucks! :) Have a #wonderfulwednesday everyone! ❤️💕🙏🏻.”

Inaba isn’t the only DWTS regular to suffer from a nerve-wracking health scare. Dancing pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy suffered a calf injury in late March that sidelined him from the dance floor for several weeks.

He announced on Monday, April 17, that he plans to return to the ballroom with his celebrity partner, Glee alum Heather Morris, next week.

