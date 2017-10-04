Carson Daly shared a heartbreaking note written by his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, amid her cancer battle nearly two decades prior to her passing at the age of 73 last month.

"My sister & I just discovered this 'goodbye' letter Mom left in her desk drawer," Daly wrote on Wednesday, October 4, alongside the emotional handwritten note. "It was written in the thick of her breast cancer battle. She clearly thought she might not make it. We never knew."

Daly added: "This was 1998. She lived almost 20 years longer. She survived and thrived. Never give up."

In the letter, Pattie told her family, including Carson's sister Quinn, to "take good care of yourselves and each other," and added that she was "so proud" of them.

"Each of you have brought me so much joy," she wrote. "Teach my grandchildren as you have been taught."

Pattie ended the emotional letter: "Know I am with you always."

As previously reported, Pattie died suddenly of a heart attack on September 17.

“Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit and her love life,” Carson wrote in a statement to Us Weekly the day after she passed. “She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.”

